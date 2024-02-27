Politics NA Chairman congratulates Cambodia on successful Senate election National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 26 sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum on the successful organisation of the Senate Election for the fifth term.

Politics Vietnam attends 7th ICAPP Youth Wing Meeting in Mongolia A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations attended the 7th meeting of the Youth Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from February 23-26, which aimed to foster dialogue on promoting youth engagement in socio-political activities.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Thai King highly values Vietnam-Thailand friendship Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have recently hosted a reception for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and his spouse.