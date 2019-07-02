Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting (Photo: VGP)

The Government should enhance macro-economy stability to strengthen the national economy when risks are yet to appear, said members of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council at a meeting on July 2.The meeting, under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue, pooled opinions to serve the Government’s meeting with localities on July 4.In the first half of this year, the country posted a GDP growth rate of 6.76 percent, ran a trade surplus of 1.64 billion USD, and faced an inflation of 2.64 percent.The state budget collection met 53 percent of the plan, public debts accounted for 57-58 percent of GDP, and Government debts made up 49 percent of GDP.The council’s members agreed that signs of macro-economic stability risks are yet to appear, but pointed out the growth-driven sectors, like agriculture, industry and services, had slower growth rates than 2018, exports tended to go down, and public- private partnership and private-invested projects coped with hindrances.They suggested the Government continue following closely trade and investment developments in the world to stabilize the macro-economy, while reinforcing the internal elements to deal with external impacts, facilitating trade and at the same time controlling trade frauds.The Government and the State Bank of Vietnam need to pay attention to projected impacts of new virtual currencies to be appeared in the world on the country’s fiscal and monetary policies, they said, urging the quick issuance of legal regulations on cashless payment and the fine-tuning of the legal system on investment, businesses, public-private partnership, among others.-VNA