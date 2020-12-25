Government Office urged to better consulting role
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents first-class Labor Order of State President to Government Office. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 25 urged the Government Office to better its consulting role to the PM and the Government, firstly in preparations for the 13th National Party Congress.
Addressing the office’s meeting, PM Phuc asked the office to keep a close watch on issues of public concern, and promptly propose suitable solutions.
The office must step up administrative reform, saying regular dialogues with businesses are needed to help them remove difficulties and facilitate their operation.
Regarding the communication work, the leader requested the office to maintain its monthly press conferences.
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh presents third-class Labor Order of State President to officials of Government Office. (Photo: VNA)
According to Phuc, the Government Office has provided consultations for the Government and the PM, especially in natural disaster combat, rescue operations, public investment disbursement, preparations for documents to be submitted at the 13th National Party Congress, and issues regarding national security and sovereignty.
He spoke highly of the office’s coordination with the Ministry of Justice in completing policies and institutions, including 19 draft laws, 153 decrees and 39 decisions by the PM.
Notably, the achievements in administrative reform and e-Government building have significantly contributed to cutting costs, facilitating business, and reducing corrupt acts, he said.
Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung reported that up to 3,893 business conditions and 6,776 commodities subject to thematic inspections have been cut or simplified, helping to save 6.3 trillion VND (272.13 million USD) each year.
The working group of the PM also conducted eight inspections over administrative reform and e-Government building at ministries, agencies and localities, he said./.