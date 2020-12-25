Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents first-class Labor Order of State President to Government Office. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 25 urged the Government Office to better its consulting role to the PM and the Government, firstly in preparations for the 13th National Party Congress.Addressing the office’s meeting, PM Phuc asked the office to keep a close watch on issues of public concern, and promptly propose suitable solutions.The office must step up administrative reform, saying regular dialogues with businesses are needed to help them remove difficulties and facilitate their operation.Regarding the communication work, the leader requested the office to maintain its monthly press conferences.