Society “Zero VND” minimarkets bring joy to the poor ahead of Tet Poor people and those hit hard by COVID-19 in Ho Chi Minh City will be able to enjoy a cosy Tet holiday after receiving confectionary and drinks at “zero VND” mini markets opened recently around town.

Society Health Ministry urges favourable conditions for entrants on Tet The Ministry of Health on January 26 sent a document to the ministries of foreign affairs, national defence, public security and transport, and people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces on creating favourable conditions for entrants to Vietnam on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society President wishes Japan’s hospital project acceleration President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 27 for Chairman of Japan’s Health Sciences Education Co. Ltd in Vietnam Dr. Kusumi Mari.

Society Thanh Hoa: 10-tonne whale carcass buried A whale carcass weighing more than 10 tonnes was found washed up on the shore of Tien Thang village of Quang Xuong district in the north central province of Thanh Hoa on January 27.