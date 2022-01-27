Government official extends Tet greetings to religious facilities in HCM City
Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Hoai Bac visited and offered Tet greetings to religious dignitaries and followers in Ho Chi Minh City on the thresholds of the Lunar New Year festival (Tet).
At the municipal office of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council, Bac acknowledged contributions of religions, including Buddhism, to the nation’s achievements last year. The VBS chapters at all levels, Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers nationwide, particularly in HCM City, actively participated in COVID-19 prevention and control work and implemented many charity activities, helping the city contain the pandemic and return to the ‘new normal’ condition, he added.
Most Venerable Thich Thien Thong, Vice President of the VBS Executive Council, thanked the committee for its support for the VBS’s implementation of Buddhist activities amid the pandemic and vowed to build on its religious achievements last year and promote the national solidarity spirit for a better society of peace and happiness.
On the day, Bac also visited Joseph Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of HCM City’s Archdiocese, during which he wished the Catholic community a new year of joy and health.
Local Catholics have followed the orientations and policies of the Party and laws of the State, making significant contributions to overall progresses of the country, particularly in response to COVID-19, the official said.
He hoped that the religious community will continue to actively engage in patriotic movements, build the national solidarity and contribute to the national construction and development causes in the current period of flexible and safe adaptation to COVID-19.
Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang thanked the authorities’ assistance for the Catholic community and pledged to encourage Catholic dignitaries and followers to adhere to the policies and laws of the Party and State, join patriotic emulation movements, and work to develop the country./.