The Government Report Platform will be launched on March 13, the first step towards forming a National Report Platform by the end of 2020, heard a meeting on March 10.
The meeting discussed preparations for the operation of some functions of the Government Report Platform under the chair of Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.
The Government Report Platform will be a venue for ministries, sectors and local authorities to report their situation, and analyse data from the reports to serve the Government’s management work.
The goal is to connect the Government Report Platform with all the report systems of ministries, sectors, localities and specialized information systems within 2020 for the formation of the National Report Platform.
By 2025, all periodical reports from ministries, sectors and localities (except for confidential content) will be sent and received via the Government Report Platform
The platform is expected to help ministries cut the time and working time to processing reports submitted from lower levels. With each ministry or central agency having to make around 20 periodical reports to the Government and the Prime Minister, the platform will help save an estimated 460 billion VND a year./.
