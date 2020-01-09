Vietnam wants to cooperate with Japan in developing e-government: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Sanae Takaichi in Hanoi on January 9 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is developing an e-government and cyber security, hence the country wants to cooperate with Japan – a reliable partner – in these fields, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
While receiving Japanese Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Sanae Takaichi in Hanoi on January 9, PM Phuc said the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing comprehensively while their political trust has been enhanced in many aspects.
Japan has remained an important economic partner, the biggest provider of official development assistance (ODA), the second biggest foreign investor and the fourth largest trading partner of Vietnam, he stressed.
The PM thanked Japan for its provision of ODA in almost 30 years, which, he said, has contributed remarkably to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, hunger elimination, poverty reduction and infrastructure development.
In order to boost the bilateral extensive strategic partnership in the coming time, PM Phuc proposed Japan continue to assist the Vietnamese Government in reforming and improving efficiency of the administrative apparatus, building an e-government towards a digital government, digital economy and digital society and effectively implementing state management projects on information and communications.
Takaichi said the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications have signed a cooperation agreement, opening up a new page for partnership in the fields of post, information and communications.
Japan stands ready to cooperate and share experience with Vietnam in developing cyber security and apply information technology (IT) in statistical activities, she said.
Japanese enterprises can contribute to the development of IT and take part in IT expos in Vietnam, the minister said.
The two countries should cooperate in administrative consultation and settlement of administrative procedures to protect legitimate rights of Vietnamese citizens in Japan and Japanese nationals in Vietnam, Takaichi added.
On this occasion, PM Phuc and Minister Takaichi witnessed the signing of a diplomatic note of exchange between the two governments on the provision of hardware of the government report information system by Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Kunio Umeda and Minister, Chairman of the Vietnamese Government Office Mai Tien Dung./.