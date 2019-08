Hanoi (VNA) - The Government has adopted an intellectual property strategy setting goal to further improve Vietnam’s global innovation index (GII), Vietnam Government Portal (VGP) reported. - The Government has adopted an intellectual property strategy setting goal to further improve Vietnam’s global innovation index (GII), Vietnam Government Portal (VGP) reported.



Under the strategy, the Government expects the number of registered inventions will increase by 16-18 percent annually.



The number of applications for registration of industrial designs and marks is expected to increase by 6-8 percent per and 8-10 percent on average per year.



The total revenues of cultural industries are expected to contribute around 7 percent to the national gross domestic product by 2030, reads the strategy.- VNA