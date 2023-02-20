Gov't to conduct 45 surveys and censuses
Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a decision approving the national statistical survey programme, reported baochinhphu.vn.
Under the programme, there will be 42 sectoral surveys and three national statistical censuses on the following areas: population and housing, population and family planning, labor and employment; land, agro-forestry-fishery; industry, construction, trade, service and investment capital; economic facilities, administrative organizations, and national accounts; consumer price index; science, technology and information communication; and health, society and environment.
In September 2021, the Government issued the Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy.
The strategy focuses on modernising the statistics sector in the direction of innovation, rapid and solid development with proper organisational structure; providing and popularising statistical information in line with international standards and practices; and forming a quality national concentrated statistical information system.
Around 85% of paper questionnaires will be replaced with online ones by 2025 and the figure will rise to 95% by 2030. Meanwhile, at least 80% of statistical products will be timely provided to users by 2025.
Micro-statistical data is hoped to meet at least 30% of the demand of domestic and foreign users by 2025, and 60% by 2030.
On July 23, 2022, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung signed a decision on the implementation of the Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy for the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045.
The decision sets nine groups of tasks and solutions, including perfecting institutions; renovating organisational models; developing human resources; and modernising data collection, processing and administration./.