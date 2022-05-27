Business Vietnam remains attractive to int'l investors: HSBC Up to 21 percent of Indian firms operating or intending to operate in Southeast Asia plan to expand their business in Vietnam in the next two years, and the ratio is 26 percent among Chinese enterprises, according to a HSBC survey covering more than 1,500 companies from six of the world’s largest economies – all of which have operations in Southeast Asia.

Business Ample room for Vietnamese plastic exports to Australia Room for growth is ample for Vietnamese plastic exports, as Australian demand has risen steadily in recent years.

Business False declaration of prices in transferring real estate cause losses Organisations and individuals buying, selling and transferring real estate under two separate prices, meaning that the actual purchase price is lower than that on the notarised contract, is increasingly common and has caused great losses of revenue to the State budget.

Business Vietnam facilitates long-term operations of foreign firms: Spokeswoman Vietnam has paid due attention to improving its investment environment and creating conditions for foreign enterprises to do long-term business in the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told a press conference on May 26.