Grateful for teachers - Silent ferrymen
Teachers organise outdoor activities with folk games, helping ethnic minority students in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau more confidently communicate with each other in the Vietnamese language. (Photo: VNA)
A free English class at the Bich Dam Border Guard Station in Vinh Nguyen ward, Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
Teacher Mai Thi Lam has been teaching for many years at kindergartens in the highlands of Son Ha district, Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Hang, a Muong ethnic minority teacher at the Cuc Phuong Primary School in Cuc Phuong commune, Nho Quan district, Ninh Binh province, is persistent and strives to find new, lively, and effective methods in teaching. (Photo: VNA)
Professor Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary then President and former student of the Nguyen Gia Thieu High School in Hanoi, talks to teacher Le Duc Giang, head teacher of Class 10B, nearly 60 years ago (2020). (Photo: VNA)