Great efforts being made to secure COVID-19 vaccine supply
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health (MoH) has negotiated with partners in the UK, the US, Russia, and China about purchasing COVID-19 vaccines, Deputy Minister Truong Quoc Cuong said on January 4.
He told a Government press conference that the UK’s AstraZeneca biopharmaceutical company has agreed to ensure vaccine supply for 15 million people, or about 30 million doses, to be delivered throughout the year.
Pfizer from the US has also set a roadmap for vaccine supply to the fourth quarter of this year, Cuong said.
Vietnam, meanwhile, may produce the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia at a company under the management of the MoH, using technology transferred by the Russian side.
The MoH is consulting with other ministries and agencies on issues emerging during negotiations and will report them to the Politburo when necessary, he went on.
The ministry has taken prompt action in accordance with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions so that people can be vaccinated quickly, he said, highlighting the close coordination between ministries and agencies in this regard.
The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations purchases vaccines from certain companies for about 90 countries, including Vietnam, where about 16 percent of the population will benefit from the programme with the cheapest prices possible.
Current production capacity, however, has failed to meet the huge demand, Cuong said, noting that Vietnam will be able to prepare full vaccination plans sometime in the first quarter./.