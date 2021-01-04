Health New coronavirus variant found in Vietnam Patient 1,435, a Vietnamese woman repatriated from the UK, has been confirmed as the first COVID-19 case with VOC 202012/01, a recently found and highly contagious variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, in Vietnam.

Health Human trials of 2nd local COVID-19 vaccine expected in January The Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), based in central Khanh Hoa province, has proposed the Ministry of Health allow human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine to begin in January, two months ahead of schedule.

Health Successful year for Vietnam’s organ transplant activities Vietnam has marked a new imprint in the world medical map with the successful performance of the world’s first limb transplant from a live donor by doctors of the Central Military Hospital 108.

Health Vietnam records nine imported COVID-19 cases on New Year day Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on the first day of the New Year 2021, bringing the total number of infections to 1,474, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.