As areas with special nature and biodiversity values, the 11 world biosphere reserves in Vietnam have been recognised by UNESCO. They play a crucial role in conserving and developing ecosystems, preserving the environment and adapting to climate change.

The wetland ecosystem in Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in Can Gio district, Ho Chi Minh City, helps create urban green areas and landscapes, protect and prevent coastal erosion, and respond to climate change.

The Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve Management Board said the unit has implemented various research, and conducted resource assessment programmes with the aim of increasing forest coverage, conserving biodiversity, and promoting sustainable development.

Mangrove forests in the Ca Mau Cape National Park play an important role in protecting, preventing winds and erosion; improving the environmental, reducing temperature fluctuations, and regulating rainfall, contributing to climate change adaptation and rising sea levels.

The Ca Mau Cape Biosphere Reserve Management Board has cooperated with a number of organisations and units to investigate and build a database of wild animals in the Ca Mau Cape National Park.

Experts say the successful conservation of biodiversity and nature in biosphere reserves in Vietnam is an important basis for attracting tourists and promoting tourism development./.

VNA