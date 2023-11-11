Politics EU, Vietnam step up security, climate cooperation The fourth meeting of the Vietnam-EU Joint Committee under the EU-Vietnam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) was held recently in Brussels, Belgium.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese officials talk territorial, border issues Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong conducted a meeting between the heads of the government-level delegations for negotiations on the Vietnam-China territorial and border issues in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics Vietnam treasures traditional friendship, cooperation with Georgia: FM Vietnam always treasures and wants to foster its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Georgia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said at a reception for Georgian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Khvtisiashvili in Hanoi on November 10.

Politics Communist Parties of Vietnam, Peru enhance cooperation efficiency Politburo member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 10 for Secretary General of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Luis Alberto Villanueva Carbajal, who is on his first-ever working visit to Vietnam from November 9-19.