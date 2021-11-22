Great potential for tourism development in Long An province
-
Visitors experience river lifestyle and unspoiled nature in Tan Lap Floating Village. (Photo: VNP)
-
Visitors can walk on the road, which is 1 meter in width and 5 km in length, to explore the melaleuca forest in Tan Lap Floating Village tourist area. (Photo: VNP)
-
A corner of the melaleuca forest in Tan Lap. (Photo: VNP)
-
A corner of Phuoc Loc Tho ancient village seen from above (Photo: VNP)
-
The architecture of a Southwest garden house in the ancient village of Phuoc Loc Tho (Photo: VNP)
-
A house with Southwest architecture in the ancient village of Phuoc Loc Tho. (Photo: VNP)
-
Image of the peaceful southern countryside can be seen at Dat Phuong Nam farm. (Photo: VNP)
-
A house with the nostalgic style at Dat Phuong Nam farm. (Photo: VNP)
-
The lotus pond on Dat Phuong Nam farm is an appealing destination for many tourists to visit, take pictures and enjoy lotus tea. (Photo: VNP)