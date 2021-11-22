Hotline: (024) 39411349
Great potential for tourism development in Long An province

Long An province is a gateway that connects Ho Chi Minh City - the country’s largest economic center, to southwestern provinces. With the convenient geographical position and various kinds of tourist services, the province has great potential to develop the non-smoke industry.
VNA

  • Visitors experience river lifestyle and unspoiled nature in Tan Lap Floating Village. (Photo: VNP)

  • Visitors can walk on the road, which is 1 meter in width and 5 km in length, to explore the melaleuca forest in Tan Lap Floating Village tourist area. (Photo: VNP)

  • A corner of the melaleuca forest in Tan Lap. (Photo: VNP)

  • A corner of Phuoc Loc Tho ancient village seen from above (Photo: VNP)

  • The architecture of a Southwest garden house in the ancient village of Phuoc Loc Tho (Photo: VNP)

  • A house with Southwest architecture in the ancient village of Phuoc Loc Tho. (Photo: VNP)

  • Image of the peaceful southern countryside can be seen at Dat Phuong Nam farm. (Photo: VNP)

  • A house with the nostalgic style at Dat Phuong Nam farm. (Photo: VNP)

  • The lotus pond on Dat Phuong Nam farm is an appealing destination for many tourists to visit, take pictures and enjoy lotus tea. (Photo: VNP)

