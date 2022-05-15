Politics PM visits hotel where President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation visited Omni Parket House Hotel where late President Ho Chi Minh used to work in Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, on May 14 (local time) as part of his working trip to the US.

Politics NA Chairman arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane at noon on May 15, beginning their official visit to Laos.

Politics Prime Minister receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Boston on May 14 (local time) as part of his working trip to the US.

Politics PM attends dialogue on development orientations with Harvard school professors Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a policy dialogue on development orientations of Vietnam in the 21st century with professors of the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 14 (US time) as part of his working trip to the US.