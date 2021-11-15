Culture - Sports Exhibition reflects 2,000-year history of Vietnam’s ceramics A exhibition named “Vietnam Ceramics – A Separate Tradition: From the An Bien collection” was launched at Vietnam National Museum of History (VNMH) in downtown Hanoi on November 19 to mark the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Cultural resources to be turned into national “soft power” The cultural sector is working to turn cultural resources of the nation into soft power, thus promoting the cultural values and strength of the Vietnamese people, and contributing to speeding up fast and sustainable development.

Culture - Sports Exhibition shows Vietnam through the lens of int’l photographers Outstanding photos of Vietnam taken by foreign photographers are going to be displayed at an exhibition held in northern Ninh Binh province from November 26 to December 3.