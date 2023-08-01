Hanoi (VNA) – State President Vo Van Thuong has exchanged greetings with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-UAE diplomatic ties (August 1, 1993-2023).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has done the same with UAE Vice President, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also exchanged greetings with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan./.