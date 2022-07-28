Greetings extended on 20th anniversary of Vietnam-Timor Leste diplomatic ties
National flags of Vietnam (R) and Timor Leste (Photo: crossed-flag-pins.com)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 28 sent greetings to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor Leste Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno on the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Timor Leste (July 28, 2002 – 2022)./.