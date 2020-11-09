Politics Cyberspace code of conduct to be in place by year’s-end: Minister A code of conduct for cyberspace is to be promulgated by the end of this year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.

Politics ASEAN 2020: Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Heath Emergencies opens The fifth meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Heath Emergencies was held in a virtual format in Hanoi on November 9.

Politics ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting held online The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting was held online on November 9. According to agenda, several meetings were scheduled to take place on the same day such as the 5th meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies, a preparatory meeting of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee, and a preparatory meeting of ASEAN senior economic officials.

Politics Infographic 63 secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure From September 20 to October 28, the municipal and provincial Party Congresses nationwide wrapped up with 63 secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees being elected for the 2020-2025 tenure.