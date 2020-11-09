Greetings extended to Cambodia on 67th Independence Day
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee on November 9 sent its greetings to the Standing Board of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the country’s independence (November 9, 1953-2020).
On the same day, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan also extended their respective greetings to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate Say Chhum, and President of the National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.
In the messages, the CPV Central Committee and Vietnamese leaders congratulated Cambodia on the achievements the Cambodian people have obtained in ensuring stability and socio-economic development and especially in the prevention and control of COVID-19.
The Vietnamese Party, State, Government, and National Assembly leaders expressed their belief that under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Senate, National Assembly, and Government of Cambodia, the Cambodian people will continue to reap new and greater success in the cause of building and developing a prosperous country with a rising position in the global arena.
Vietnam treasures the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability with Cambodia, and will exert every effort to reinforce the ties, overcoming all difficulties and challenges together, deepening bilateral cooperation, and making it more practical and effective for the benefit of people in both countries and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, they stated.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also cabled a message of greetings to his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn./.