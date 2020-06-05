Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 5 sent his greetings to Queen Margrethe II of Denmark on the European country’s Constitution Day.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled his greetings to his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

On the occasion, Deputy PM and Minister of the Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh extended his greetings to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Jeppe Kofod.

Vietnam and Denmark set up diplomatic ties on November 25, 1971. Since 1994, Denmark has provided more than 1.3 billion USD for Vietnam to support the country’s sustainable development, contributing to its strong economic growth./.