The finalists of a classical guitar contest have rejoiced at the chance to showcase their skills, as well as portray their love for the musical instrument.

The contest is open for locals, expats and Vietnamese living overseas or those of Vietnamese heritage. Contestants can record a video of them playing the instrument or produce a guitar song.

The judges are instructors and teachers from renowned universities such as the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory. After a month, the contest drew the attention of many amateur guitarists and after a stellar solo performance the 10 million VND first prize was awarded to Le Cong Nam Anh.

The Classical Guitar Contest aims to become an annual event, where guitar lovers can celebrate and have a playground to hone their skills.-VNA