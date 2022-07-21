Environment Binh Dinh to improve waste management with international funded project The south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh is drawing up action plans to improve solid waste and plastic management to reduce marine plastic pollution, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Phi Long has said.

Environment Massive whale carcass washed ashore in Quang Ninh The carcass of a huge whale has been washed ashore onto a mangrove forest in Quan Lan commune in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Van Don district.

Environment Southern provinces told to brace for severe weather this year The southern region might be hit by powerful storms at the end of this year, a conference on natural disaster prevention and control heard in Ho Chi Minh City late last week.