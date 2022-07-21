Ha Giang, FFI team up to protect Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys
The People’s Committee of Ha Giang and Fauna & Flora International (FFI) Vietnam on July 21 signed a memorandum of understanding on the conservation of the endangered Tonkin snub-nosed monkey and flora species in this northernmost province during 2022 - 2027.
Accordingly, the two sides will conduct scientific studies of the monkey and flora populations and habitat, recover and expand the forest biotope, set up an ecological corridor, prevent and reduce human-caused threats to Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys and their biotope, apply advanced technologies to conservation and awareness improvement, and help with capacity building for the parties involved in biodiversity conservation.
They will establish a sustainable financial mechanism for forest conservation through payment for forest environmental services and other related services. Community-based conservation activities will also be facilitated through support for setting up and training community-based conservation groups.
Country Director for FFI Vietnam Hoang Van Lam said the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey is an indigenous primate of Vietnam, and they are facing the greatest risk of extinction in the world as a result of poaching and narrowed habitat caused by deforestation.
Statistics show that there are about 200 Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys in Ha Giang at present, including 140 - 160 in the Khau Ca forest of the Du Gia National Park, and another 10 - 20 in the Cao - Ta - Tung forest in the communes of Cao Ma Po, Ta Van and Tung Vai in Quan Ba district.
He called for local authorities’ continued attention to protecting the primate and their biotope, increasing communications to raise public awareness, and developing livelihoods for residents in the areas covered by the project to reduce the pressure on forests.
Highly valuing FFI’s ideas, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ha Giang People’s Committee Hoang Gia Long expressed his hope that the organisation will continue helping the province carry out conservation activities at all localities home to the monkey./.