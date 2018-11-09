Leaders of Ha Giang and VNPT launch the tourism website and mobile app on November 8 (Photo: VNA)

– Ha Giang launched a smart tourism website at http://myhagiang.vn and the mobile app “Ha Giang tourism” on November 8 to help tourists enjoy their trip to Vietnam’s northernmost province.The website and the app, built by the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), in Vietnamese with some English headings, feature numerous services, through which travel firms and holidaymakers can access information about local tourism such as accommodation, cuisine, tourist attractions, shops and entertainment options.These systems also contain digital maps, helping users find directions to places of interests or create their own travel routes.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son said the portal and mobile app launch is a breakthrough in Ha Giang’s tourism development. They are also channels to receive and deal with tourists’ feedback in a timely manner.Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Hong Hai noted with huge tourism potential, Ha Giang holds an important position in Vietnam’s tourism industry. It is home to renowned sites like Hoang Su Phi terraced rice fields, Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark, Quan Ba Heaven Gate, Ma Pi Leng Peak, Lung Cu Flag Tower, Vuong Family’s Palace and Tien Waterfall – Gio Pass.Thanks to such advantages and efforts of authorities and people, local tourism has enjoyed good growth, with tourist numbers up 10 – 20 percent year on year. Images of Ha Giang’s land and people have spread, turning the province into a travel and investment destination, he added.-VNA