Videos Hoan Kiem lake space, Old Quarter recognized city-level tourist area The People’s Committee of Hanoi on October 31 decided to recognize Hoan Kiem lake, its surrounding areas and the Old Quarter as a city-level tourist area.

Destinations Pai Lung slope - the question mark of Dong Van On National Road No 4C from Ha Giang city to the Dong Van Karst Plateau is a special slope with the name Pai Lung. Viewed from above, the slope resembles a question mark and offers visitors not only beautiful scenery but also a memorable experience in discovering the story behind the road’s nickname - the Road of Happiness.

Destinations Infographic Yen Tu Mountain - A popular autumn spot The Yen Tu special national relic site, a famous spiritual tourism destination in northern Quang Ninh province, attracts tens of thousands of Buddhists and visitors every spring. Few people, however, know that the site also has a unique and stunning beauty during the autumn season.

Destinations Unique zoo in Ninh Thuan The Tien Tien Farm & Zoo, located in the sunny and windy province of Ninh Thuan, provides a safe habitat, medical care, and a nurturing environment to a variety of birds and animals from all over the world. It is also a newly-opened destination on the province’s tourism map.