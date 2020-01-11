Ha Long international music festival opens
At the festival (Source: VTV)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - The International Music Festival - Ha Long 2020 (HALOMUS) took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 10 and 11.
The event attracted more than 150 artists from Japan, Kazakhstan, China and Vietnam, featuring performances of music genres like folk, rock, pop music.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Dang Huy Hau, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, the event is expected to be held annually. It will be a special culture and tourism product of Quang Ninh to attract more domestic and foreign tourists.
Earlier, the artists gave a performance at Ha Long international port./.