Over 3,000 athletes join Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2019
More than 3,000 athletes, including nearly 1,600 foreigners, participated in the Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2019 held on November 24 in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province.
More than 3,000 athletes, including nearly 1,600 foreigners, participate in the Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2019. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – More than 3,000 athletes, including nearly 1,600 foreigners, participated in the Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2019 held on November 24 in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province.
There were four categories for runners – 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km race.
The organising board presented medals and prizes in cash worth nearly 600 million VND in total to winners.
The annual event is one of the biggest international marathons in Vietnam,
It aims at creating a healthy and positive environment where running enthusiasts can challenge themselves, meet and share experiences over different routes ranging from 5km to 42km, including a track for children.
Ha Long Bay literally “descending dragon bay” is a must-see destination in Quang Ninh province. It was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994 and 2000./.