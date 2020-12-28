Ha Long winter carnival awaits visitors during New Year holiday
A view of Ha Long Bay at night (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - Ha Long city, home to the World Natural Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay, in the northern province of Quang Ninh, is inviting visitors to its winter carnival, slated for January 1.
Organised by the Tuan Chau Group, the carnival will kick off at 4pm at the Tuan Chau international tourism area.
It will feature about 1,000 performers in colourful costumes and entry is free.
As the first winter carnival to be held in Quang Ninh, it promises to offer a new experience in Ha Long and help diversify tourism products in the province during the low season.
Total visitors to Quang Ninh, a tourism magnet in Vietnam, this year are estimated at 8.8 million, down 37 percent from 2019. Of these, over 536,000 were foreigners, a year-on-year decline of 90.7 percent.
The province is looking to attract about 10 million visitors in 2021, according to the provincial Tourism Department./.