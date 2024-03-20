Politics Deputy PM receives Singapore's Second Minister of Trade and Industry Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 20 for Second Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore Tan See Leng, who is on a visit to Vietnam.

Politics Party Central Committee agrees to let Vo Van Thuong cease holding positions The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) convened a meeting at its headquarters in Hanoi on March 20 to consider and give opinions on the wish to cease holding positions by Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, member of the 13th CPV Central Committee, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Vietnam, Laos bolster defence cooperation The fourth Vietnam – Laos ministerial-level defence policy dialogue was held in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 20 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and his Lao counterpart Vongkham Phommakone.

Politics An Giang officials applaud Party chief’s speech on personnel affairs Officials and Party members in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang are paying great attention to and showing their support for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the recent meeting of the sub-committee for personnel affairs of the 14th National Party Congress.