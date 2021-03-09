Ha Tinh police prosecute tiger bone glue maker (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) - Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on March 9 launched legal proceedings against a local man for violating regulations on wildlife protection, under Article 234 of the 2015 Criminal Code.



At 11.30pm on January 19, police raided the home of Dinh Nhat Nghe in Quang Diem commune, Huong Son district, and found a 250-kg tiger lying motionless in the toilet.



The animal was immediately sent to the district’s police station for preservation and investigation.



Nghe admitted that he bought the tiger in the neighbouring province of Nghe An to make bone glue.



Many people incorrectly believe that tiger bone glue has the ability to cure bone diseases and even improve a man’s virility, despite the lack of any scientific evidence to support such ideas. These falsely-held beliefs are the main reason why tiger poaching is so rampant in Vietnam, and the production of tiger glue has led to a dramatic decline in the animal’s numbers in the country./.