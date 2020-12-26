Sci-Tech Vietnam’s first AI Robot excites techies Tri Nhan, the first robot built in Vietnam with artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to be the future of teaching. With the ability to do maths, solve problems, and even read poems, the robot could one day become a teaching assistant.

Sci-Tech Coc Coc named Vietnam’s second largest browser Coc Coc browser and search engine developed by the Hanoi-based technology company of the same name has attracted 25 million users, becoming the second largest in the Vietnamese market.

Sci-Tech Technology companies must lead Vietnam’s digital transformation: PM The technology business community must take the lead in development research and innovation to contribute more to national digital transformation to achieve an aspiration for a strong and prosperous Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

Sci-Tech Viettel Cyber Security Company joins global anti-phishing organisation The Viettel Cyber Security Company (VSC), a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), has become a member of the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG).