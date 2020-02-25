Hai Duong lychees expected to win foreign markets
With 265 hectares of lychees certified with Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (or VietGAP) standard, Hai Duong province is seeking to boost export of the farm produce to choosy foreign markets like Japan, the United States, Australia and the EU.
Hai Duong province is now home to 13 lychee growing zones covering some 130 hectares that are certified to export the fruit to the US, Australia, the EU and Middle East countries.
