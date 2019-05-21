Hai Duong police seize 30 bricks of heroin, the largest amount ever seized in the northern province.

(Photo: VNA)

Hai Duong police said on May 21 that they have arrested a woman for trafficking 30 bricks of heroin, the largest amount ever seized in the northern province.The suspect is Dao Thi Hai, born in 1968 and residing in Le Chan district in the northern city of Hai Phong.Hai was caught in Hai Duong’s Tu Ky district on May 20 after the police searched her car and found the drug hidden inside two rice sacks and a backpack. The bricks weighed 10.5 kg in total.The car was driven by Luu Ngoc Duong – Hai’s son, born in 1986 – along with Duong’s two children seated inside.At the police station, Hai admitted she received the drug from an unacquainted man earlier the same day. He hired her to transport it from Thai Binh province to an overpass in Hai Phong. She accepted the 20 million VND (854 USD) deal without telling her son.Hai has a criminal record of drug use, gambling, and neglecting to denounce criminals.She is now under temporary custody, while competent agencies are completing necessary documents for criminal proceedings against and carrying out further investigation into the case. –VNA