At the event (Source: VNA)

Hai Duong (VNA) – Mo Trach village in the northern province of Hai Duong was honoured with Vietnam Records Cup for producing the largest number of doctoral laureates of Confucianism nationwide from the 14th-18th century during its traditional festival on February 23 (the eighth day of the Lunar New Year).



Mo Trach is the only village of doctorate degree holders in the country with 36 ones from Tran dynasty to 18th century. It is also home to writer Vu Ngoc Phan, General Nguyen Son and maternal family of Professor and Labour Hero Nguyen Khieu



The two-day festival was also meant to commemorate the 1,214th birth anniversary of Vu Hon, ancestor of Vietnamese Vu – Vo family, attracting thousands of visitors across the country.



Incense offering, palanquin procession, music performances and folk games were also held during the event.-VNA



