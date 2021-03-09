Society Samsung Vietnam’s employees donate nearly 100,000 units of blood since 2010 Nearly 15,000 blood units were successfully collected through “Chung dong mau Viet 2020” (Blood for Vietnamese 2020) programme, bringing the total units of blood that Samsung Vietnam’s employees have donated since 2010 to 100,000.

Society Quang Ngai: Storm-resilient housing to be built for ten poor families Nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) has been earmarked to build storm-resilient housing for poor and vulnerable households on Ly Son Island in the central province of Quang Ngai as part of a UNDP-funded project.

Society Raft of voluntary activities mark Youth Month The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s members are carrying out various activities nation-wide to mark the Youth Month in March.

Society New Zealand supports pandemic-hit informal female workers in central Vietnam The Embassy of New Zealand and ActionAid Vietnam will together provide support for women workers in informal sectors in central Da Nang City and Thua Thien-Hue province under a new partnership.