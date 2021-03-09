Hai Phong city lifts lockdown of two last locations hinh anh 1Residents in Block 112, Du Hang Worker's Residential Area, Le Chn District celebrate after the lockdown is lifted. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) – The northern port city of Hai Phong has removed the 14-day lockdown for the last two locations, namely hamlet 4 of Loi Dong village, Thuy Nguyen district and Block 112 of Du Hang worker's residential area, Du Hang ward, Le Chan district from midnight on March 9.

Previously, a 26-year-old female nurse, who worked at the city’s Transport Hospital tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after the city conducted tests for medical staff on February 21. The nurse lives in hamlet 4 of Loi Dong village.

Also the same day, the city’s Preventive Medicine Centre took samples of a male nurse, 28, who worked at the city’s Transport Hospital. The sample was positive for SARS-CoV-2. He lives in Block 112, Da Hang ward, Le Chan district.

Therefore, the areas, where the two patients live, were locked down for 14 days.

According to a report by the city’s health department, the two patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and have been under active treatment now.

A total of 2,557 samples of people, who directly contacted the two patients, already tested negative three times, the report said.

On March 8 afternoon, the city’s administration also removed the lockdown of the city’s Transport Hospital, where the two patients worked./.
VNA