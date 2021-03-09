Hai Phong city lifts lockdown of two last locations
The northern port city of Hai Phong has removed the 14-day lockdown for the last two locations, namely hamlet 4 of Loi Dong village, Thuy Nguyen district and Block 112 of Du Hang worker's residential area, Du Hang ward, Le Chan district from midnight on March 9.
Residents in Block 112, Du Hang Worker's Residential Area, Le Chn District celebrate after the lockdown is lifted. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – The northern port city of Hai Phong has removed the 14-day lockdown for the last two locations, namely hamlet 4 of Loi Dong village, Thuy Nguyen district and Block 112 of Du Hang worker's residential area, Du Hang ward, Le Chan district from midnight on March 9.
Previously, a 26-year-old female nurse, who worked at the city’s Transport Hospital tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after the city conducted tests for medical staff on February 21. The nurse lives in hamlet 4 of Loi Dong village.
Also the same day, the city’s Preventive Medicine Centre took samples of a male nurse, 28, who worked at the city’s Transport Hospital. The sample was positive for SARS-CoV-2. He lives in Block 112, Da Hang ward, Le Chan district.
Therefore, the areas, where the two patients live, were locked down for 14 days.
According to a report by the city’s health department, the two patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and have been under active treatment now.
A total of 2,557 samples of people, who directly contacted the two patients, already tested negative three times, the report said.
On March 8 afternoon, the city’s administration also removed the lockdown of the city’s Transport Hospital, where the two patients worked./.