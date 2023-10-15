Travel Infographic Foreign arrivals to Vietnam up 4.7-fold Foreign arrivals to Vietnam were estimated to have hit 8.9 million in the first nine months of 2023, surging 4.7-fold compared to the same period last year but still only 69% of the figure in the first eight months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Sea and island tourism gives a boost to economic development Vietnam has a long and beautiful coastline and numerous islands of various sizes offshore that provide the potential to develop sea and island tourism. Many coastal localities have already focused on it as a key economic sector in order to increase revenue, create jobs, and see it become a driving force of development in other sectors such as investment, trade, culture, and society.

Videos Golden harvest festival celebrated in Son La A festival was held recently in Xim Vang commune, Bac Yen district in northern Son La province featuring a kaleidoscope of art, culture, and sporting activities celebrating local ethnic minority culture, especially the golden terraced rice fields.

Travel CN Traveler names Phu Quoc among world’s top island Boasting long beaches with gleaming white sand lying serenely along inviting turquoise waters, Phu Quoc island off the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been honoured by the American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CN Traveler) as one of the world’s top islands in 2023.