Society Thanh Hoa province works hard to fight IUU fishing The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the north-central province of Thanh Hoa has taken a series of measures to strictly handle organisations and individuals that broker and bring fishing vessels to illegally exploit seafood in foreign waters as part of its efforts to combat combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Ministry requests prevention and control of violence and abuse of children The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has sent an official document requesting the People’s Committees of provinces and cities across the country to strengthen the prevention and control of violence and abuse of children.

Society August Revolution in 1945 opens brilliant era in national history The success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first grand victory of the people under the leadership of the Party, creating a breakthrough in Vietnamese history. Over the 77 years since, Vietnam has recorded major achievements and posted strong development, affirming its position and prestige in the international arena.