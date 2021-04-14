Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie wins international awards Vietnamese movie “Invisible Love” (Tinh yeu vo hinh), produced by Vietnam Feature Film Studio 1 and Hong Nhat Culture Company, has won five awards at recent international film festivals.

Culture - Sports Khau Vai Love Market to open in May The Khau Vai Love Market 2021, a unique cultural practice of local residents in Khau Vai commune in Meo Vac district of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, is scheduled to be held from May 6-8.