Hanoi broadcasts lessons on TV as schools remain closed
Lessons for key subjects are televised in Hanoi so students expecting to sit secondary and high school graduation exams in the next few months don’t miss out on valuable education (Photo: VNA)
According to the televised teaching scheme announced by the city’s Education Department and Hanoi Television, lessons are available on Channel 1 daily (Photo: VNA)
Maths, Literature and English lessons for ninth graders are on air at 9.15am every morning from Monday to Saturday (Photo: VNA)
Twelfth graders could watch lessons in maths, literature, English, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography and civic education at 1.15pm, 2.30pm and 4pm from Monday to Saturday (Photo: VNA)
Each lesson has a duration of 30 minutes and experienced teachers are chosen to deliver the shows (Photo: VNA)
Lessons are available on Hanoi TV Channel 1 daily (Photo: VNA)
Pupils in ninth and twelfth grades in Hanoi are now able to keep up with courseworks as schools remain closed during the COVID-19 epidemic (Photo: VNA)