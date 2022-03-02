Videos Ancient Ao Dai introduced to Vietnamese ambassadors In a bid to introduce the beauty of Vietnam’s ancient ao dai, the older version of the country’s traditional dress, as well as traditional cultural values through costumes, Nguyen Duc Loc, a Vietnamese ancient costume researcher, and the ICEP-Hanoi Classy organisation has jointly organised a meeting with diplomats who will be ambassadors in foreign countries.

Society VSS works to integrate health insurance information into chip-based ID cards The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has worked with the Ministry of Public Security to synchronise the national data on insurance with the population data and build technical solutions to enable people to search for their health insurance information through their chip-based citizen identity cards.

Society Completion schedule of HCM City Metro Line No.2 extended to 2030 Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line No.2 (Ben Thanh-Tham Luong) is scheduled to complete in 2030 instead of 2026 as previously planned, according to the city Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR).

Society Three more university training programmes meet int’l accreditation standard The Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT)’s Faculty of Mechanical Engineering under the Vietnam National University, HCM City (VNUHCM) has earned the Agency for Quality Assurance (AQAS)'s accreditation for three more of its training programmes.