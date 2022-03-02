Hanoi calls for donations to sea, island fund
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Hanoi on March 2 called for contributions to the “Fund for Vietnam’s Sea and Islands”.
Accordingly, each official, public servant and employee should offer at least one day’s salary to the fund.
Nguyen Lan Huong, Vice President of the VFF's Central Committee and President of its Hanoi chapter, said the city’s Party Organisation, authorities and people have organised practical activities to support officers, soldiers and residents on islands.
Donations should be sent to the VFF’s Hanoi chapter from March 1 to May 31./.