Seminar looks to bolster OVs’ pride in protecting sea and island sovereignty
Delegates at the seminar in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a seminar to foster the pride and responsibility of OVs in the protection of the country’s sovereignty over its seas and islands on November 20.
The event, held in both in-person and online forms, offered chances for OVs across the globe to exchange with naval officers and soldiers. It was part of the implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion No.12-KL/TW regarding OVs affairs.
Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu said that from 2012 to 2019, the committee in conjunction with the Vietnamese Navy High Command arranged eight delegations comprising nearly 600 OVs to visit soldiers and people residing in Truong Sa island district and DK1 platform.
Many activities have been carried out after each journey. Since 2012, OVs have raised in excess of 10 billion VND (441,000 USD) for Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.
Hieu, who is also head of the committee, voiced his hope that the trips will be resumed once COVID-19 is brought under control.
A photo exhibition on Truong Sa and DK1 Platform was held prior to the beginning of the seminar./.