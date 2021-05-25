Hanoi Capital High Command aids Laos in COVID-19 fight
The Hanoi Capital High Command on May 25 presented medical supplies to the Vientiane Capital Military Command of Laos to support the COVID-19 fight in the neighbouring country.
At the handover ceremony (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
The medical supplies comprise 50,000 face masks, 1,000 sanitizer bottles and 50 electronic thermometres.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Major General Nguyen Quoc Duyet, Commander of the Hanoi Capital High Command, said through the aid package, his unit aims to share difficulties facing the Lao army and people, and contribute to strengthening the solidarity, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries, armies and capital commands in particular.
The officer said he hopes to receive more attention and support from the Lao Embassy in Vietnam so that the two capital commands would step up cooperation and complete their assigned tasks.
Present at the handover ceremony in Hanoi, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang said the medical supplies will be utilised in the COVID-19 fight in Laos in the most effective way./.