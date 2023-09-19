Politics Vietnamese PM receives politicians of San Francisco Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for a delegation of politicians from cities in San Francisco Bay Area of California state, led by Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland city, on September 18 afternoon (local time) as part of his trip to the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, and bilateral activities in the country.

Politics Vietnam Socio-economic Forum 2023 opens The Vietnam Socio-economic Forum 2023 opened in Hanoi on September 19 under the chair of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Young parliamentarians - driving force for progress, development The statement adopted at the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which took place in Hanoi from September 14-17, demonstrates the strong commitments of young parliamentarians to accelerate the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Politics Party information-education commission delegation visits US A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its standing deputy head Lai Xuan Mon paid a working trip to the US from September 14-17.