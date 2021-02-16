Hanoi closes sidewalk eateries, cafés to curb COVID-19 spread
Hanoi authorities have required closure of sidewalk eateries, coffee and iced tea stalls in the entire Vietnamese capital as from 0am February 16 as risk remains high in the community with more COVID-19 infections reported in recent days. In the photo: Hanoi deploys forces to ask sidewalk food stall owners to shut down their businesses to prevent the spread of Covid-19.(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi deploys forces to request the closure of sidewalk eateries, coffee and iced tea stalls in the entire Vietnamese capital to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: VNA)
A restaurant still opens at 8:30 am on February 16 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Police request a coffee shop in Van Quan urban area, Ha Dong district to shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: VNA)
Cafes in Ha Dong district are closed in response to Hanoi's closure request to prevent COVID-19 spread (photo taken at 8:50 a.m.). (Photo: VNA)
A coffee shop on Ba Trieu street is shut down after the closure request. (Photo: VNA)
