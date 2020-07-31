Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hanoi conducts rapid mass Covid-19 testing on Da Nang returnees

Hanoi is performing immediate SARS-Cov-2 testing for 21,000 Danang returnees, starting from July 30 until August 1 in a prompt response to curb the latest coronavirus spread.
VNA

  • Health staff takes samples of people in Mai Dinh commune, Soc Son district (Photo: VNA)

  • 50 people in the commune are required to test (Photo: VNA)

  • Health staff takes samples of people in Mai Dinh commune, Soc Son district who have returned from Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

  • Health staff takes samples of people in Mai Dinh commune, Soc Son district who have returned from Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

  • Blood samples of Da Nang returnees are taken and kept carefully (Photo: VNA)

  • Health staff prepares rapid Covid-19 testing kit for people in Mai Dinh commune, Soc Son distric who have returned from Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

  • Thoses who have returned to Hanoi from Da Nang are taken samples for testing at Hai Ba Trung disistrict’s Health Centre (Photo: VNA)

  • Health staff disinfects quarantine area at the health clinic of Mai Dinh commune, Soc Son district (Photo: VNA)

