Hanoi conducts rapid mass Covid-19 testing on Da Nang returnees
Health staff takes samples of people in Mai Dinh commune, Soc Son district (Photo: VNA)
50 people in the commune are required to test (Photo: VNA)
Health staff takes samples of people in Mai Dinh commune, Soc Son district who have returned from Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Blood samples of Da Nang returnees are taken and kept carefully (Photo: VNA)
Health staff prepares rapid Covid-19 testing kit for people in Mai Dinh commune, Soc Son distric who have returned from Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Thoses who have returned to Hanoi from Da Nang are taken samples for testing at Hai Ba Trung disistrict’s Health Centre (Photo: VNA)
Health staff disinfects quarantine area at the health clinic of Mai Dinh commune, Soc Son district (Photo: VNA)