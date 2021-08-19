Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi has decided to donate 5,000 tonnes of rice to Ho Chi Minh City and 1,000 tonnes to the southern province of Binh Duong.



The decision was made at a meeting of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee on August 19.

The gift is expected to share difficulties with the Party Organisations, authorities and people of HCM City and Binh Duong province which are the current largest COVID-19 hotspots of the country.

The activity realises the call of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to assist HCM City and southern provinces in both human resources and materials.



Earlier, Hanoi presented a PRC testing system to HCM City, and donated 54 billion VND (2.34 million USD) to 18 southern cities and provinces, including Tien Giang, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Can Tho, Dong Nai, Tra Vinh, Kien Giang, Ca Mau, Tay Ninh, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, An Giang, Hau Giang, Ben Tre, Dong Thap, Vinh Long and Long An, with each 3 billion VND.



It also sent medical staff to northern Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces to collect samples and conduct tens of thousands of tests there./.