The exhibition“Diary of Peace” is held at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– An exhibition themed “Diary of Peace” was opened at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi on July 2 to mark 20 years since the capital city was honoured the City for Peace by UNESCO.The display is held at the relic site that used to imprison many Vietnamese patriots and revolutionaries during the French rule, along with US pilots during the war in Vietnam.The exhibition tells the stories of the Vietnamese people’s heroic struggle from 1954 to 1975. It also expresses gratitude to foreign friends who, regardless of their nationalities and races, fought for peace in the country and joined hands in healing the war wounds.Through the exhibits, organisers wish to convey the message that it’s never too late for peace and that Vietnam is a destination for cooperation, friendship and peace.At the opening ceremony, many people presented the relic site’s management board with photos, documents and items for research and display.-VNA