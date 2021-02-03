Society Vietnam to apply new multidimensional poverty standards The Vietnamese Government has issued a decree on new multidimensional poverty standards for the 2021-2025 period, which raises the income-based poverty threshold in both rural and urban areas.

Society Aid sent to help Hai Duong combat COVID-19 Hai Duong, Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment, has received billions of VND together with medical supplies and necessities from a number of donors to help it deal with the COVID-19 resurgence.

Society Over 5 trillion VND compensated to locals in Long Thanh airport project site The southern province of Dong Nai has paid more than 5 trillion VND (217.12 million USD) as ground clearance compensation and resettlement support to 2,200 households affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport project.

Society HCM City strives to ensure warm Tet festival amidst COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City will work hard to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain socio-economic development and ensure a happy Tet (Lunar New Year) festival for its residents, heard a meeting on February 2.