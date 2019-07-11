Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (third from right) and German Ambassador to Vietnam Christian Berger (third from left) (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)



- German enterprises are very interested in cooperating with Hanoi, especially in terms of water supply and drainage and transport, outgoing German Ambassador to Vietnam Christian Berger has said.During a meeting with Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on July 10, Berger thanked the municipal authorities for their support to the German Embassy in cooperation activities.He expressed his hope that these will continue to be maintained in the time to come, contributing to deepening the relations between the two countries.For his part, Chung hailed the German Ambassador’s efforts in promoting the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership, and in helping Hanoi connect with states, cities, and business communities of the European country as well.He affirmed that the signing of the European Union - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) helps further strengthen the Vietnam-Germany trade.He expressed his hope that Berger will continue to be an effective bridge in fostering the friendship and cooperation between Germany and Vietnam.-VNA