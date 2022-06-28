Destinations Colourful hydrangeas adorn peak of Mau Son Mountain In June, tourists can travel to Lang Son northern province’s Mau Son tourism complex, located 1,541 metres above sea level. Here, those that make it to the exclusive peak are dazzled by the myriad colours of thousands of hydrangeas in bloom.

Culture - Sports Hue Festival 2022 opens with colourful show The week-long Hue Festival 2022 was kicked off on June 25 evening by a unique art programme and an Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional gown) show.

Travel Travel firms make plans for summer vacation Travel companies in Vietnam have made plans to meet the rising demand for visitors as the summer holiday peaks.