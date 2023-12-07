Hanoi hopes for stronger partnership with capital city of Belarus
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh expressed his hope for enhanced connections with Minsk while addressing a meeting with visiting Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on December 7.
At the signing ceremony of a cooperation programme between Hanoi and Minsk for implementing bilateral friendship and cooperation in the 2024 - 2026 period (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh expressed his hope for enhanced connections with Minsk while addressing a meeting with visiting Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on December 7.
Informing his guest about the cooperation results between Hanoi and Minsk, Thanh said that since the two countries set up diplomatic relations on January 24, 1992, their capital cities have been developing multifaceted cooperation. They officially signed an agreement on friendship and cooperative ties in November 2004.
They have maintained information sharing, trading activities, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, along with mutual visits.
During the first nine months of 2023, Hanoi exported 144,000 USD worth of goods to Belarus while recording 1.5 million USD in imports from this Eastern European country.
The management boards of the Hanoi-based Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park and the Belarus Hi-Tech Park inked a cooperation deal in May 2010 to promote the development of the software and information technology sectors in the two parks as well as the two countries at large, Thanh noted.
He called on PM Golovchenko to help promote exchanges and cooperation of agencies and businesses of Belarus, including Minsk, with Hanoi in the fields both sides are strong at, thereby fostering his city’s ties with Belarusian localities.
For his part, the Belarusian leader, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, voiced his belief that the strong partnerships between the two capitals will become a highlight of the relations between Belarus and Vietnam.
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and delegates (Photo: VNA)To implement the cooperation programme for 2024 - 2026, he suggested Hanoi and Minsk build annual implementation plans, firstly sending an art troupe to perform and hold a Vietnamese culture day in Minsk, holding an economic and trade forum, and arranging a trip by a Vietnamese delegation to visit educational institutions of Belarus and devise economic cooperation orientations.
At the meeting, Hanoi and Minsk signed a cooperation programme for implementing bilateral friendship and cooperation in the 2024 - 2026 period./.