Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cambodian PM to pay official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet is scheduled to pay an official visit to Vietnam from December 11 to 12.

Politics Chinese Party, State leader to visit Vietnam next week General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse are scheduled to make a State visit to Vietnam on December 12-13.

Politics Top legislator arrives in Bangkok, beginning official visit to Thailand Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Bangkok on December 7 morning, beginning his official visit to Thailand at the invitation of House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.